JOHNSBURG, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Walt Hill Jr. has had an incredible basketball career at Rockford Lutheran High School. He doesn’t want it to end just yet.



Friday night he extended it by scoring 19 points in the fourth quarter and 35 total points in the game leading the Crusaders to a 65-58 win against Aurora Christian to capture the 2A Johnsburg Sectional Championship.



The win advances the Crusaders to the Sterling Super-Sectional Monday night against Taylor Ridge Rockridge.



For highlights of the Crusaders Sectional championship watch the media player above.