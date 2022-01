ROCKTON, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Hononegah senior Haley Warren led the Lady Indians with 19 points on Friday night in their 51-39 win over the Auburn Knights. With the win, Hononegah improved their NIC-10 conference record to 10-0 and stays atop the standings.

Auburn’s Brooklyn Gray scored 22 of the teams 39 points despite the loss.

For highlights and postgame coverage click on the media player.