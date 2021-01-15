LENA, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Lena-Winslow head football coach Ric Arand shares his frustration over High School sports competitions in Illinois still remaining on pause while surrounding states continue to hold competitions.
High School sports in Illinois have been paused since November 20th due to concerns over COVID-19.
Web Extra: Full interview with Ric Arand on IHSA sports still being paused
