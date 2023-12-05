FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Orangeville Broncos won the battle of undefeated teams in NUIC action Tuesday night in Freeport. The Broncos defeated the Aquin Bulldogs 53-34.



Aquin entered the game with an 8-0 record. Orangeville came in with a record of 6-0. It was only a two-point game at halftime, but Orangeville outscored Aquin 14-0 in the third quarter.



Orangeville senior Whitney Sullivan was the MVP of this game. She scored 27 points and grabbed 17 rebounds. Sullivan has signed a letter of intent with Tulsa.



