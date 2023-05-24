STILLMAN VALLEY, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Rockford Christian’s baseball team had a tremendous regular season finishing second in the Big Northern Conference. So far, the Royal Lions’ postseason is looking even better.

Last week they won the 2A Oregon Regional. Wednesday they took another step by winning a semifinal game at the 2A Stillman Valley Sectional. They defeated Kishwaukee River Conference Champion Marengo 3-2.

Starting pitcher Will Lavery went the distance for the Royal Lions. In seven innings he allowed only five hits while striking out five batters. The two runs he allowed were unearned. He did all that while pitching with a broken knuckle on his pitching hand.

Shortstop Justin Gorski drove in the Royal Lions’ first run of the game on an RBI single in the bottom of the third inning. Gorski scored the winning run in the bottom of the fifth inning after reaching base on an error, and later scoring on a fielder’s choice ground ball to shortstop off the bat of Eli Varble.

Kyrkan Johnson had a pair of hits and an RBI for the Royal Lions.

Rockford Christian improves its record to 18-5. The Royal Lions will play for the sectional championship Saturday at 10 a.m. at Stillman Valley against either Byron or Wheaton Academy. Those two teams will play Thursday afternoon.

For highlights of this game, watch the media player above.