LOVES PARK, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Winnebago’s baseball season has ended one victory short of the state tournament. The Indians lost their 2A Super Sectional game at Rivets Stadium Monday night 5-2 to Elmhurst Timothy Christian.

The Indians had a hard time mustering anything at the plate against Timothy Christian senior pitcher Ben Jones.

Cade Moraska started for Winnebago. He suffered his first loss of the season. Winnebago’s final record is 16-4.

