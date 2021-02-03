Winnebago athletes sign letters of intent

WINNEBAGO, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Four athletes at Winnebago High School are looking forward to taking their next steps. Four seniors signed with colleges Wednesday afternoon on National Letter of Intent Day.

Jason Buhl signed to play baseball with Heartland Community College. Baseball player Cole Schrank signed with Waubonsee Community College.

Micah Gearhart signed to play football at the College of Dupage. And football player Sam Rummel signed with Iowa Central Community College.

All of them still have their senior seasons at Winnebago ahead of them. The High School football season is expected to begin March 19.