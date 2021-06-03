Winnebago dominates its own Sectional; Dakota’s Minkie top individual

WINNEBAGO, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Winnebago cleaned up in the distance events and the hurdles Friday night to post a dominating team victory in their own 1A Sectional.

The Indians totaled 153 points to win by a whopping 85 points over runnerup Rockford Christian.

Some of the highlights for the Indians included victories by Grace Erb in the 800 meter run and Sophia Martino in the 3200. Hayley Starkey claimed both hurdles events. Natalia Martino ran away with the 1600 meter run, and the Indians capped off their night by winning the final event the 4×400 relay.

The top individual performer of the meet was Dakota senior Cali Minkie. She won four events the long jump, triple jump, 400 meter dash and the 200 meter dash.

The top two finishers in each event plus those who beat the state qualifying standards advance to State next Thusday in Class 1A.

FINAL TEAM RESULTS