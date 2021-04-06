Winnebago duo of Brown and Rittmeyer lead local IBCA All-State picks

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Illinois Basketball Coaches Association (IBCA) has announced it’s All-State selections for girls basketball for the recently completed season.
Several Rockford area girls have made the list especially at the small-school levels of Classes 1A and 2A. Following is a complete list. The IBCA has not yet announced its boys All-State picks.
(1A Girls) All-State Team
Karlie Krogman (Eastland) Senior
Abi Payne (Amboy) Senior
Mallory Powers (Amboy) Senior
Tiana Timpe (Stockton) Senior
Tabytha Toelke (Dakota) Senior
(1A Girls) Special Mention
Addie DeMichele (Aquin) Senior
Maddie Hildebrand (Aquin) Senior
Olivia Dinges (Amboy) Junior
Gabby Jones (Amboy) Senior
Kaya Lervick (South Beloit) Senior
Talena Rogers (Eastland) Senior
(2A Girls) All-State Team
Miyah Brown (Winnebago) Junior
Renee Rittmeyer (Winnebago) Junior
Jennifer Heinberg (Marengo) Senior
(2A Girls) Special Mention
Mikayla Huffine (Rockford Lutheran) Junior
Ava Kultgen (Byron) Sophomore
(3A Girls) All-State Team
Faith Feuerbach (Sycamore) Junior
(3A Girls) Special Mention
Evyn Carrier (Sycamore) Sophomore
Abby Guthrie (Dixon) Senior
(4A Girls) All-State Team
No local girls
(4A Girls) Special Mention
No local girls