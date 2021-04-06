Winnebago duo of Brown and Rittmeyer lead local IBCA All-State picks

High School Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Illinois Basketball Coaches Association (IBCA) has announced it’s All-State selections for girls basketball for the recently completed season.

Several Rockford area girls have made the list especially at the small-school levels of Classes 1A and 2A. Following is a complete list. The IBCA has not yet announced its boys All-State picks.

(1A Girls) All-State Team
Karlie Krogman (Eastland) Senior
Abi Payne (Amboy) Senior
Mallory Powers (Amboy) Senior
Tiana Timpe (Stockton) Senior
Tabytha Toelke (Dakota) Senior
(1A Girls) Special Mention
Addie DeMichele (Aquin) Senior
Maddie Hildebrand (Aquin) Senior
Olivia Dinges (Amboy) Junior
Gabby Jones (Amboy) Senior
Kaya Lervick (South Beloit) Senior
Talena Rogers (Eastland) Senior

(2A Girls) All-State Team
Miyah Brown (Winnebago) Junior
Renee Rittmeyer (Winnebago) Junior
Jennifer Heinberg (Marengo) Senior
(2A Girls) Special Mention
Mikayla Huffine (Rockford Lutheran) Junior
Ava Kultgen (Byron) Sophomore

(3A Girls) All-State Team
Faith Feuerbach (Sycamore) Junior
(3A Girls) Special Mention
Evyn Carrier (Sycamore) Sophomore
Abby Guthrie (Dixon) Senior

(4A Girls) All-State Team
No local girls
(4A Girls) Special Mention
No local girls

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Sports Video

Overtime on Fox 39 Fridays at 11 p.m.

Trending Stories