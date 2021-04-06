Winnebago duo of Brown and Rittmeyer lead local IBCA All-State picks

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) -- Last week Harlem High School quarterback James Cooper Jr. was named the Chicago Bears' "High School All-Star" for week two of the high school football season. On Monday the Bears delivered the goods.

A representative from the organization presented Cooper Jr. with a hand-crafted football that displays his accomplishments in a week two victory against Freeport. He rushed for three touchdowns and he passed for three touchdowns in that game.