Winnebago girls defeat Byron to advance to BNC championship game

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) -- #1 seed Rockford Lutheran has made it to the championship game of the Big Northern Conference Tournament. The Crusaders won their semifinal battle against Byron Monday night 66-44.

The Crusaders will host the championship game on Tuesday against Rockford Christian. The Royal Lions won the other semifinal game Monday at Genoa-Kingston 45-44 in overtime.

Lutheran improves its record to 15-0. For highlights click on the media player.