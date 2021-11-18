Winnebago girls open with an impressive win over Stockton

FORRESTON, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Winnebago is expected to have one of the best teams in the state in Class 2A in girls basketball. The Indians looked like it Thursday evening in their season opener.



Playing in the Forreston Thanksgiving Tournament, Winnebago ran past Stockton 54-16. Senior guard Miyah Brown, who just committed to D-I Bellarmine University this week, scored 21 points. Campbell Schrank added 13.



For highlights click on the media player. The Indians will be back in action at Forreston Saturday at 1 p.m. against Eastland and at 4 p.m. against Stillman Valley.