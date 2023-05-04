OREGON, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Winnebago captured the Big Northern Conference championship Thursday night in the girls track & field meet. For highlights watch the media player above. Find the team results and a list of the individual champions below.
BIG NORTHERN CONFERENCE MEET (Team Results)
- Bago 124 2. Oregon 94 3. Rock Falls 92 4. Rockford Christian 69. 5. Genoa-Kingston 49 6. Rockford Lutheran 46 7. Dixon 40 8. Byron 21 9. Stillman Valley 10. North Boone 9
BNC INDIVIDUAL CHAMPIONS
100M-Sr. Ellie Logsdon-Genoa-Kingston 12.52
200M-Sr. Ellie Logsdon-Genoa-Kingston 26.53
400M-Sr. Ellie Logsdon-Genoa-Kingston 1:00.06
800M-Sr. Kaylee Woolery-Winnebago 2:22.44
1600M-Sr. Grace Erb-Winnebago 5:15.01
3200M-Soph. Ariel Hernandez-Rock Falls 11:54.87
100M hurdles-Sr. Campbell Schrank-Winnebago 15.80
300M hurdles-Sr. Campbell Schrank-Winnebago 47.37
Shot Put: Sr. Amanda Gustafson-Winnebago 12.10m
Discus: Sr. Amanda Gustafson-Winnebago 37.49m
HJ: Sr. Aniyah Thomas-Rock Falls 1.52m
Pole Vault: Soph. Sonya Plescia-Oregon 2.74m
Long Jump: Sr. Hadley Lutz-Oregon 5.10m
Triple Jump: Sr. Adelyn Richard-Lutheran 10.33m
BNC RELAY CHAMPIONS
4×100: Rockford Christian 49.56 (Nelson, Turner, Gargani, Demo)
4×200: Rockford Christian 1:45.90 (Nelson, Turner, Gargani, Demo)
4×400: Winnebago 4:02.94 (Schrank, Roggensack, Woolery, Erb)
4×800: Winnebago 9:35.25 (Roggensack, Capriola, Woolery, Erb)