Winnebago girls, Rockford Christian boys claim regional cross country championships

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) –The Winnebago girls and the Rockford Christian boys were decisive winners Saturday at the Class 1A Regional Cross Country Meet at the Fuller Forest Preserve.

They each claimed team championships and individual championships.

In the girls race, 11 teams competed. Winnebago, ranked number one in the state, put six runners in the top eight individual places. Leading the way was junior Grace Erb. Junior Kaylee Woolery took second place 14 seconds behind Erb. Winnebago junior Junior Marissa Roggensack finished in third place. Senior Sophia Martino of Bago fnished fifth. Senior Renee Rittmeyer finished seventh, and senior Katy Erb finished in eighth place.

“Obviously we know we’re a strong team, but it was great to see us compete and do well,” said Grace Erb.

“This is probably one of my favorite races that I’ve run in my high school career, because it was just such an awesome like, energy being together,” said Woolery.

11 teams also competed in the boys race. Again this race was no-contest. Rockford Chrsistian ran away with it. The Royal Lions put six runners in the top 14 spots. They swept the top three places.

Senior Ethan Walsh used a big push at the finish to just outsprint his sophomore teammate Weston Forward for first place by less than a second. Right behind them was teammate Aidan Sosnowski in third place. The Royal Lions other top finishers were Tony Chen in eighth place, junior Noah Shook in 11th place and junior Tyler Nalley in 14th place.

Walsh described his last burst that allowed him to edge Forward.

“Every single other race this season I’ve been consistently eight seconds exactly behind my teammate and this time I just, I don’t know, I came out there with a little more fire. I really wanted to win.

The top teams and individuals from the Regional races advance to the 1A Oregon Sectional next Saturday.

1A Winnebago Girls Regional Top Teams

Winnebago 16 Rockford Christian 87 Byron 87 Johnsburg 150 Rockford Lutheran 151

1A Winnebago Boys Regional Top Teams