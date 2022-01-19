Winnebago girls roll past Byron

BYRON, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Winnebago shook off its only loss of the season to defeat Byron Wednesday evening 65-43 in a Big Northern Conference girls basketball game.

Both teams went into the game with 4-0 records in the BNC, but this game was all Bago. The Indians were coming off a loss last Saturday to another state-ranked team in class 3A Peoria Notre Dame.

Winnebago improves to 22-1 overall on the season. Byron is now 17-4. For highlights click on the media player.

