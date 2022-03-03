NORMAL, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–The Winnebago girls basketball team needs one more win to accomplish the ultimate goal of a state championship. The Indians advanced to the 2A title game by winning its state semifinal contest over Minonk Fieldcrest 51-47 Thursday afternoon at Redbird Arena.

The Indians came out on fire. They led 18-6 after the first quarter and 34-12 at halftime. Fieldcrest made a furious rally in the second half to make things interesting, but Bago held on for the win.

The Indians showed their balance in winning. Campbell Schrank scored 18 points, Annika Bielskis and Renee Rittmeyer each scored 12 points. They were clicking so well that All-State player Miyah Brown only took six shots and scored four points. Winnebago controlled the boards outrebounding the Knights 39-28. The Indians also made 6 of 14 three-point attempts for 42.9%.

Winnebago will play #3 ranked Quincy Notre Dame for the 2A state championship Saturday at 1 p.m. Quincy Notre Dame defeated Pana 56-44 in the other semifinal game.

Winnebago has never won a state championship in boys or girls basketball. The best finish by a girls team was third place in 1992. The best finish by a boys team was second place three times in 2004, 2005, and 2018.