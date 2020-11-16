Winnebago girls win National Cross Country race-USA Meet of Champions

TERRE HAUTE, IN (WTVO/WQRF) — Add another crown for the Winnebago girls cross country team this season. It came Sunday when Winnebago won the girls varsity high school Open Division at the XC Town USA Meet of Champions in Indiana.

Winnebago, running as the club team the Winnebago Warriors totaled 49 points to easily outdistance runnerup Tcepscorp TC of North Prospect Illinois which finished with 101 points.

Leading the way for Winnebago was senior Natalia Martino. She finished in fourth place overall with a time of 19:03:.3.

A week ago Winnebago, again running as a club team, won the ShaZam state championships in Chillicothe, Illinois. This is the same group of seven girls who led Winnebago High School to regional and sectional championships during the IHAS cross country season this fall.

Winnnebago Runners: (Sunday at Terre Haute)

4th-Natalia Martino

24th-Kaylee Woolery

30th-Grace Erb

40th-Marissa Roggensack

59th-Katie Erb

91st-Renee Rittmeyer

114th-Sophia Martino



Team Standings (Girls High School Open Division)

1. Winnebago Warriors TC-IL

2. Tcepsorp TC-IL

3. Bobcat TC-PA

4. BCK Thoroughbreds-KY

5. Louisville Rams TC-KY

6. DC XC-KY

7. Rock Bridge Cross Club-MO

8. Center Grove Club-IN

9. Markers XC-MO

10. Carmel Distance Project-IN

11. Pacestter RC-IL

12. Warrior XC-IN

13. West Catholics Falcons GR-MI

14. SJO XC-IL

15. Trojans TC-IL

16. Jays Girls-MO