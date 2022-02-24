JOHNSBURG, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–The Winnebago Indians are one win away from reaching the Class 2A State Tournament. They defeated Big Northern Conference rival Byron 50-38 Thursday night to win the Johnsburg Sectional Championship.



Miyah Brown led Winnebago with 20 points. Winnebago improves to 33-2. The Indians will play in the Elgin Super-Sectional next Monday night against Chicago DePaul College Prep.



For highlights of Thursday’s game click on the media player.