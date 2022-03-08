WINNEBAGO, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) –One of the top football kickers in Rockford area history has made his college choice official. Winnebago senior Michael Cunningham has signed a National Letter of Intent with Lincoln University in Jefferson City, Missouri.

Lincoln is an NCAA Division II school. Cunningham receives a partial scholarship with an opportunity to turn that into a full scholarship.

With Winnebago Cunningham excelled at running back and at cornerback, but kicking is his ticket to the next level. He has been enthralled with kicking since he was very young.

“It started when I was in like second grade and I did it when I saw guys in the NFL do it, and I wanted to do it in high school, and then about, I’d say my junior year, going into my junior year I really started to take it serious realizing I had some talent that I could work with, and that I wanted to play at the next level after high school.”

Cunningham plans to major in Kinesiology and in Physical Therapy.