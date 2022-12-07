WINNEBAGO, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Winnebago senior Grace Erb has done her part to hold up Winnebago’s great tradition of distance runners these past four years. She’ll try to do the same in the future at Illinois State University.

Erb signed a national letter of intent with the Redbirds Wednesday. This fall Erb finished sixth at the Class 1A state cross country meet. This past spring she took second in the state in track and field in the 800 meter run. She was also part of Winneabago’s state championship 4×800 relay team. She’s happy to have her college choice finalized.

“It was really really stressful, so I’m glad to have it all figured out and done. I’m really excited about going to ISU, and I tried not to rush my decision or anything, because I didn’t want to make a decision just because I wanted to be done. But once I visited ISU, I knew it was the right fit. I’m so happy to be done with it though, the college search is hard.”