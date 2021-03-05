WINNEBAGO, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Winnebago Indians had been riding a five-game losing skid coming into Friday night’s matchup on their home court with the Mendota Trojans.
This was the first round of the Big Northern Conference Tournament, and the Indians took care of business. They went on to win this one 66-24.
Winnebago snaps losing skid with win over Mendota
