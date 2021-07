WINNEBAGO, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Winnebago High School basketball standout Miyah Brown has another college offer. She tweeted out Tuesday that she has been offered a scholarship by NIU.



I’m so grateful to receive and offer from NIU! Thank you Coach Carlsen and coaching staff for believing in me❤️🤍GO HUSKIES!! https://t.co/x22biPWVpc — Miyah Brown (@MiyahBrown10) July 13, 2021

Brown was named first team All-State for Class 2A this past season by the AP and by the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association. She averaged 18 points, eight rebounds and four steals per game. She led Winnebago to a 13-2 record.

Brown still has one more year remaining at Winnebago.