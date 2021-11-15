Winnebago’s Miyah Brown signs with Bellarmine University

WINNEBAGO, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — One of the Stateline’s top high school basketball players plans to take her talents to Louisville, Kentucky. Winnebago senior Miyah Brown has signed a National Letter of Intent with Bellarmine University in Louisville.

Brown has been starting for Winnebago’s varsity team since her freshman year. She has earned All-State honors all three years so far. Last season she averaged 18 points, eight rebounds and more than four steals per game.

Brown also had Division I offers from NIU and Indiana State, but she says Bellarmine was the right fit.

“I just felt at home there. I felt I could start a new beginning there. I felt comfortable, so that was a big part of it.”

“They’re new to D-I, so they were D-II I think two years ago, so they’re new. They’re still getting into the swing of things, but I think once I go there, and once new commits come there we’re going to turn it around I think.”