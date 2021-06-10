Winnebago’s Natalia Martino leads local athletes in the 1A state track & field meet

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — There wasn’t an IHSA state cross country meet last fall due to the pandemic otherwise the Winnebago girls would have been a slam dunk to win it in class 1A. Their top runners made up for it though at the 1A state track & field meet Thursday at Eastern Illinois University.

Senior Natalia Martino easily won the state championship in the 1600 meter run. She won by nearly 18 seconds with a personal record time of 5:05.45.

Four other standout distance runners from Winnebago teamed up to win a state championship in the 4 x 800 relay. They are Katherine Eb, Marissa Roggensack, Renee Rittmeyer and Grace Erb. Their winning time was 9:47.58.

The Rockford area’s other state champion was Oregon senior Brenna Noon in the shot put with a toss of 12.30 meters.

Following are some of the other top finishes by our local athletes.

1A GIRLS STATE TRACK & FIELD

Cali Minkie (Dakota) Sr. 200m-6th (26.21), 400m-9th (1:00.57), Triple Jump-3rd (10.82)

Long Jump-3rd (5.43m)

Kelsie Minkie (Dakota) Jr. 400m-16th (1:02.26)

Grace Erb (Bago) Soph. 800m-5th (1:24.29)

Natalia Martino (Bago) Sr. 1600m. 1st (5:05.45) PR

Kaylee Woolery (Bago) Soph. 1600m. 5th (5:27.52)

Sophia Martino (Bago) Jr. 3200m. 8th (12:05.74) PR

Campbell Schrank (Bago) Soph. 100m hurdles 12th (16.32) PR

Haley Starkey (Bago) Sr. 100m hurdles 13th (16.35) PR, 300 hurdles 10th (49.83) PR

Lydia Cermak (Oregon) Sr. Long Jump 10th (5.09m)

Elly Jones (Amboy) Freshman, Triple Jump 9th (10.32m)

Ella Maher (Winnebago) Sr. Pole Vault 14th (3.04m)

Ryleigh Warden (Winnebago) Jr. pole vault 16th (3.04m)

Jenae Bothe (Oregon) Jr. Discus 8th (35.50m), shot put 9th (11.36m)

Brenna Noon (Oregon) Sr. shot put 1st (12.30m.)

Hannah Logan (Winnebago) Jr. shot put 15th (10.66m)

4×100 Relay-Rockford Christian 3rd (Mandy Nelson, Paige Kirkham, Paige Gardner, Avery Demo (50.83)

4×100 Relay-Byron 5th (Samantha Bitz, Alana Julian, Megan Jackson, Ava Milburn (51.60)

4×200 Relay-Rockford Christian 3rd (Mandy Nelson, Paige Kirkham, Paige Gardner, Avery Demo) (1:48.15)

4×200 Relay-Winnebago (Haley Starkey, Campbell Schrank, Renee Rittmeyer, Kathere Erb) (1:49.33)

4×200 Relay-Byron 7th (Macey Stoddard, Alana Julian, Megan Jackson, Ava Milburn) (1:49.77)

4×400 Relay-Winnebago 2nd (Grace Erb, Renee Rittmeyer, Katherine Erb, Marissa Roggensack) (4:08.60)

4×400 Relay-Rockford Christian 6th (Avery Demo, Emma Joiner, Giavanna Buscema, Mackenzie Park) (4:14.61)

4×800 Relay-Winnebago 1st (Katherine Erb, Marissa Roggensack, Renee Rittmeyer, Grace Erb) (9:47.58)