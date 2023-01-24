WINNEBAGO, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–One of the Rockford’s area’s best all-around high school basketball players is looking forward to the next level. Winnebago senior Campbell Schrank has signed a letter of intent with DePauw University.



DePauw is an NCAA Division III school in Greencastle, Indiana.



Schrank says she has dreamed of playing college basketball since she was little. At DePauw her versatility will fit right in with a team that likes to play up tempo, positionless basketball.





Schrank helped Winnebago place second in the state in Class 2 A last season. Schrank is also a standout in track in and field in the hurdles. For more on this story watch the media player above.