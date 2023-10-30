ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Only one NIC-10 volleyball team is still going in postseason play. The same goes for the Big Northern Conference. The NUIC will have a blockbuster showdown later this week between two conference rivals. All of this was determined on a big Monday night of Sectional semifinal action.

In Class 4A at the Huntley Sectional, Hononegah’s season ended with a 25-8, 25-17 loss to Libertyville. That leaves Belvidere North as the lone remaining NIC-10 team. The Blue Thunder won its semifinal match at the 3A Woodstock North Sectional defeating Mundelein Carmel 25-19, 25-21. The Blue Thunder will play for the sectional championship Wednesday against Prairie Ridge.

At the Class 2A Genoa-Kingston sectional Monday, two Big Northern Conference teams with high hopes saw their seasons end. Rockford Christian lost a semifinal match to Timothy Christian 25-23, 25-16. Genoa-Kingston lost to IC Catholic 25-14, 25-15 denying the Cogs a shot at repeating as state champions.

In Class 1A at the Harvest Christian Sectional, Rockford Lutheran won a semifinal game over Chicago Hope 25-10, 25-12. That puts the Crusaders in Wednesday’s championship match against Harvest Christian.

And at the Class 1A Eastland Sectional the big NUIC showdown is set for Wednesday. Lena-Winslow and Galena both won their semifinal matches. Le-Win defeated Fulton 25-15, 22-25, 25-15 while Galena defeated Newark 25-20, 25-18.

For highlights of the two semifinal matches at Genoa-Kingston watch the media player above.