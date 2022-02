WOODSTOCK, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Rockford Lutheran Crusaders ran away with an 85-55 win at the 2A Woodstock Marian Boys High School Basketball Regional on Friday night over Marengo. The Crusaders are hungry and out to prove that they’re not just regular season warriors, but that they can make a deep run in the postseason.

For highlights click on the media player.