GENEVA, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Hononegah had a major roadblock Monday night in its attempt to reach the Class 4A State Tournament. That roadblock was Elmhurst York pitcher Ryan Sloan.

The righthander with the blazing fastball no-hit the Indians leading the York Dukes to a 5-0 win. Sloan’s fastball was clocked as high as 96 miles per hour on the stadium’s radar gun. Sloan is an NCAA Division I recruit with MLB aspirations.

Freshman Nolan Mabie started on the mound for Hononegah. He gave up a leadoff double in the first inning, but he worked out of that jam without giving up a run.

Mabie kept the Dukes off the board in the second and third innings setting down the Dukes in order in the third, but as his pitch count went up, Mabie appeared to start to run out of gas in the fourth inning. He hit a batter with the bases loaded to bring in the first run of the game. Then he gave up a sacrifice fly.

In the top of the fifth inning, York got to Mabie for three more runs to lead 5-0 and ending Mabie’s day.

The Indians just could not hit Sloan literally. He no-hit them going the distance for the shutout ending Hononegah’s season. Hononegah’s final record is 29-7.

