ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Guilford girls’ basketball team made major strides last season winning 25 games and the program’s first regional championship since 1996.

Most of the key players from that team have graduated, but some outstanding young talent has assembled to make the Lady Vikings a major threat again this season in the NIC-10. They opened conference play Tuesday night by winning at Jefferson 49-34. The Vikings jumped out to a 9-0 lead and never relinquised that lead.

Guilford has only two seniors on its roster. Only one of them starts, DeNiya Gary. The Vikings also start juniors Jaleese Williams and Aishah Smith, sophomore Zaraiah Burnett, and freshman Harmony Danforth, the younger sister of Auburn boys’ basketball standout Amir Danforth.

