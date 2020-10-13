Young, Sayyalinh have strong finishes at Sectionals

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — There were no State Tournament berths to shoot for, but local high school golfers still gave it their best effort Tuesday in Sectional Tournament action.

At the Girls 2A Sectional at the Randall Oaks Golf Club in West Dundee Harlem and the Rockford Co-op teams competed. Harlem, as usual, got a great individual effort from senior Brighton Young. In her final high school golf tournament she shot a 78. That tied her for fourth place.

The Rockford Co-op team was led by sophomore Kayla Sayyalinh. She shot a 79 to tie for sixth place.

In the boys 2A Sectional at Freeport’s Park Hills West course there were no local teams in the field, but there were several golfers competing at individuals. Boylan sophomore Cooper Watt had the best round. He shot a 74 to finish in second place. Another Boylan golfer junior Nolan Braun shot a 79 to finish in eighth place. Stillman Valley had three golfers in the field. The best finish was Tim Marcum’s fourth place finish. He shot a 77.

More Sectional Action continues Tuesday for the girls at the 1A Rock Falls Sectional, Wednesday for the boys at the 1A Peru St. Bede Sectional and Thursday for the boys at the 3A Rockford Auburn Sectional.