High School tournament scores for Rockford area teams for Tuesday, February 3

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Here are the boys tournament basketball scores for Rockford area teams for Tuesday, March 3 from the Sports Connection team of Scott Leber and Samantha Rivera.
4A Guilford Regional
Hononegah 78 #1 DeKalb 68
(Indians will play Auburn/East winner Friday)
4A Huntley Regional
Jefferson 56 McHenry 38 (J-Hawks tie school record with their 26th win)
(Will play Harlem/Huntley winner Friday)
3A Belvidere North Regional
Wauconda 52 Belvidere 22
Belvidere North 53 Freeport 45
(North vs. Wauconda Friday)
3A Woodstock North Regional
Boylan 66 Prairie Ridge 32
Woodstock North 55 Crystal Lake Central 50
(Titans will play Woodstock North Friday)
3A Sterling Regional
Geneseo 62 Dixon 45
1A River Ridge Sectional
Dakota 52 Fulton 39 (Dakota sets school record with its 29th win)
(Dakota will play Indian Creek or Lena-Winslow Friday)