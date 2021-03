FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Highland Community College basketball team is drawing some national attention. The Cougars have received enough points this week to show up in the NJCAA Division I national rankings.

They have received enough points to show up just below the top 25.

The Cougars have an overall record of 12-4 this season with four regular season games left to play. They’ve won their last four games including a 79-59 thumping of Triton last Saturday night.