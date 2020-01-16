Hildebrand’s 21 points lead Aquin past Rockford Lutheran

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — It’s time for football, and Demi Lovato got the Super Bowl off to a perfect start.

Lovato’s voice was flawless for “The Star-Spangled Banner,” during which U.S. soldiers currently serving in Qatar were shown on the stadium screens and a performance punctuated by a flyover of a military fighter jet. Gospel singer Yolanda Adams, assisted by the Children’s Voice Chorus of Miami, preceded Lovato by performing “God Bless America.”