ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) –6’1 junior Maddie Hildebrand scored 21 points and the Aquin Bulldogs defeated Rockford Lutheran 81-46 Wednesday in a non-conference game.
Hildebrand had plenty of help. Addie DeMichele scored 18 points. Abby Barr scored 16 points, and Emma Holder added 11.
Mikayla Huffine scored 20 to Lutheran. For highlights click on the media player.
Hildebrand’s 21 points lead Aquin past Rockford Lutheran
