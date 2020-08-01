Hogan, Smith lead going into the final round of the Greater Rockford Men’s Golf Classic

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — With one round to go in the Greater Rockford Men’s Golf Classic Jamie Hogan has a golden chance to claim a tenth championship in this event. The Rockford resident is tied for the lead.

Hogan shot a 70 Saturday at Sandy Hollow. That ties him with recent Winnebago High School graduate Marcus Smith. But those two men will have plenty of competition Sunday at the Aldeen Golf Club. Seven other golfers are within five strokes of them.

Following is a look at the leaderboard with the golfers scores Saturday in parenthesis.

Greater Rockford Men’s Golf Classic (Through 3 rounds)

211-Jamie Hogan (70)

211-Marcus Smith (71)

212-David Nagel (73)

213-Cody Rhymer (73)

213-Kyle Rhymer (68)

215-Brian Silvers (71)

215-Garrett Ralston (72)

215-Troy McNulty (73)

216-Robert Dofflemyer (75)