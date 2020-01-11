Hogs Come Up Short After Pushing League-Leading Ads to Overtime

ROCKFORD, Ill. – Lucas Carlsson opened scoring and Kevin Lankinen turned away 33 of 35 shots, but it wasn’t enough as the Rockford IceHogs fell to the Milwaukee Admirals 2-1 in overtime at the UW Panther Arena on Saturday afternoon.

Lankinen faced a barrage of Admirals chances in the third period, making a total of 18 saves in the frame to push the game to extra time. However, just 36 seconds into overtime, Frederick Gaudreau threw a backhander that ricocheted off Jacob Nilsson’s back and across the goal line to send the IceHogs home with the loss.

Rockford scored first in the contest 13:57 into the opening stanza when Jacob Nilsson one-touched a stretch pass across the neutral zone to a streaking Brandon Hagel. Hagel flew down the right wing and drew two Admirals defenders toward him before tucking a backhand pass back to Nilsson. Nilsson then spun around to find Carlsson all alone in the high slot, who then fired a wrister into the cage.

The IceHogs held the lead until the start of the third when Rem Pitlick netted the equalizer with just 49 seconds gone.

The two clubs will face off again on Tuesday in Rockford at the BMO Harris Bank Center at 7 p.m.