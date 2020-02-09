Hogs Fall Just Shy of Weekend Sweep

ROCKFORD, Ill. – John Quenneville and Gabriel Gagne each bagged power-play goals, but the Rockford IceHogs fell to the San Antonio Rampage 3-2 at the BMO Harris Bank Center on Saturday.

Quenneville opened scoring on a power play 13:28 into the first period when he collected a Lucas Carlsson pass at the top of the right circle, stepped toward the net and picked the top corner of the cage to give the Hogs the 1-0 advantage.

The Rampage answered with two tallies of their own, however, when Nathan Walker evened the contest near the end of the first and Mike Vecchione broke the tie just 46 seconds into the second.

Rockford tied the game up once more when Gagne buried a power-play goal of his own 16:21 into the middle stanza. Carlsson blasted a one-timer from the point and the puck popped loose in the crease for Gagne to slam home to knot the game at two apiece.

The game was put out of reach, though, when Mitch Reinke scored the lone goal of the third period to deliver the first victory for the Rampage in the BMO Harris Bank Center since Nov. 10 of 2017.