Hononegah and Harlem take the top spots at boys bowling Regional

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Five of the last six years a boys NIC-10 bowling team has won the IHSA State Championship. The road to the State Tournament for this year began on Saturday.

A field of 13 teams, mostly from the NIC-10 took the lanes at Don Carter Lanes in Rockford for the Guilford Regional.

Hononegah wound up winning the team championship. Defending State champion Harlem finished second. Rockford Christian took third and Belvidere fourth to also qualify for the Sycamore Sectional next Saturday.

Harlem’s Ethan Pash claimed the individual Regional Championship. He had a six-game average of 237.67. His day included a 297 score in the second game. His final roll for a 300 game was just off the mark leaving three pins standing.

For highlights click on the media player.

Guilford Regional (Top Teams)

Hononegah 6440 (pin total for 6 games) Harlem 6194 -246 Rockford Christian 5820 -620 Belvidere 5801 -639

Guilford Regional (Top Individuals)