Hononegah, Auburn Boys finish top-five at Regionals

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — There was a lot of quality competition in the Boys 1A Guilford Cross Country Regional. Auburn’s Peter Maculan had his sights on a strong performance coming off his conference victory at last week’s conference championship.

Unable to snag a victory, Maculan placed top-three. His time of 16:10.6 was good for second place. As a senior, Maculan’s final high school race will come at sectionals as a result of the IHSA’s decision not to have State Tournaments for the fall season.

Looking forward to Sectionals, Maculan said he has one goal in mind.

“My mindset is find the guy that beat me, and beat him at sectionals,” Maculan said with a chuckle. “I always try and push myself to be better, and I think that physically I’m there. It’s just about making the right move at the right time, and that’s all I’ve been trying to do is keep improving.”

Final Team Standings

1. Algonquin Jacobs 49

2. Huntley 76

3. Dekalb 76

4. Hononegah 100

5. Auburn 138

6. Carpentersville 139

7. Guilford 147

8. Harlem 190

9. East 274

10. Elgin Larkin 278

11. Genoa-Kingston 297

Top Individuals

1. Riley Newport, Dekalb (15:53.96)

2. Peter Maculan, Auburn (16:10.6)

3. Andrew Doetsch, Algonquin Jacobs (16:19.16)

4. Alex Boyden, Dekalb (16:28.09)

5. Connor Maloney, Algonquin Jacobs (16:28.78)

6. Juan Del Real, Guilford (16:29.19)

7. Aiden Gruner, Harlem (16:30.6)

8. Thomas Patel, Huntley (16:36.85)