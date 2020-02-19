Hononegah gives Weibel his 700th career win at Guilford Regional

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Longtime Hononegah girls basketball coach Randy Weibel joined the 700 win club Tuesday night when Hononegah defeated Rockford East 82-55 at the 4A Guilford Regional.



For half this game it looked like that 700th win might not come. Hononegah was in danger of being upset. The Indians led by only one point at halftime 40-39 because East’s Kabrea Jamerson went off for 32 points in the first half. Hononegah and in particular Rylie Martinetti did a better job of denying Jamerson the ball in the second half. Jamerson scored 11 points in that half to finish the game with 43 points. Jamerson also became East’s all-time leading scorer.



Hononegah advances to play Huntley in the Regional Championship game Thursday night. Huntley defeated Gulford 53-39 in the other semifinal game.

For highlights click on the media player.

