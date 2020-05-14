Hononegah grad Chelsea (Bach) Kinard competes on this season of ABC’s ‘Holey Moley’

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) – Most people around the Stateline remember Chelsea Kinard as Chelsea Bach, a Hononegah grad who excelled on the golf course. She was a state champ back in 2002 and went on to play the sport professionally. It was only recently that Kinard had a chance to compete a little differently and on a much bigger stage.

The Roscoe native is on this season of ABC’s ‘Holey Moley’, a 13 episode mini golf competition filled with intense obstacles and a $250,000 grand prize. The show reached out to Kinard through Instagram last November and she thought it was a joke. Kinard quickly realized it was the real deal.

“I got the final text about a week before I left for California, which was like the second week of February,” Kinard explained to Eyewitness News in a phone interview.

With 99 contestants, shooting took awhile. They’d get dropped off in buses at 3:30 p.m. and on some nights they wouldn’t get to leave until 5 a.m. Kinard said exhausted is an understatement.

“Delirious but… I was runnin’ on adrenaline,” Kinard admits.

The experience Kinard has with handling pressure in golf is what she says helped her on the show.

“Just the different pressure, putts that I had in order to advance or whatever it was… being in those pressured situations on tour certainly helped me in that stage,” Kinard said.

Kinard’s family was in the audience while she competed, including her son.

“Just having them there at the end of it all, at the end of each obstacle was a blessing I didn’t realize I was going to need,” Kinard said.

The season debut of ‘Holey Moley’ is Thursday, May 21st on ABC and WTVO at 8 p.m. Central Time.