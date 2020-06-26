Hononegah grad Chelsea (Bach) Kinard moves onto season finale of ABC’s Holey Moley

(WTVO/WQRF) — It was no ordinary Thursday night for Hononegah grad Chelsea (Bach) Kinard, as she made her debut on the second season of ABC’s “Holey Moley”. The mini golf competition show, filmed earlier this year, gave her a chance to compete for $250,000.

From an energetic entrance, to memorable celebrations, Kinard’s debut was nothing short of exciting. She made it through three rounds filled with intense obstacle courses that included playing through fire, jumping onto big balls or “planets” as she tried not to fall into the water underneath them and then running past doors as fast as she could to avoid being pushed out into the water. Kinard ultimately made it past the final round and was able to take home the golden putter and plaid jacket, while also moving onto the season finale. She’s now one step closer to possibly winning a quarter of a million dollars.