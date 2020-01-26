Hononegah, Harlem lead local bowling teams advancing to State

SYCAMORE, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Hononegah and Harlem have combined to win four of the last five IHSA boys State Bowling championships. They’ll both get a shot at another one next weekend.
The Indians and the Huskies were two of five local teams that finished in the top six at the Sycamore Sectiona. Saturday to qualify for State.
Hononegah finished in second place only seven pins behind champion Vernon Hills. Harlem finished in third place 44 pins behind Hononegah.
Belvidere finished in fourth place and Sycamore in sixth place. Rockford Christian just missed qualifying fnishing in 7th place. Oregon was 9th, DeKalb 11th and Freeport 12th.
Junior Cameron Tyler was Hononegah’s top bowler with a 1432 series (238.6 ave.)
James Stewart was next with a 1340 (223.3 ave.)
Harlem’s top bowler was freshman Jermarrion Simmons with a 1335 series. (222.5 ave.)
Belvidere was led by senior Nate Tepp’s 1403 series (233.8 ave.)
The boys State Tournament will run next Friday and Saturday at the St. Clair Bowl in O’Fallon.
For highlights from the Sycamore Sectional click on the media player.
Team scores
1 Vernon Hills 6450
2 Rockton (Hononegah) 6443
3 Machesney Park (Harlem) 6399
4 St. Charles (East) 6337
5 Belvidere (H.S.) 6203
6 Sycamore (H.S.) 6161
7 Rockford (R. Christian) 6022
8 Libertyville 5957
9 Oregon 5954
10 Waukegan (H.S.) 5834
11 DeKalb 5828
12 Freeport (H.S.) 5668
Advancing teams
Vernon Hills
Brandon Cervantes (Sr.) 1266
Jacob Gates (Sr.) 1459
Brandon Healey (Jr.) 560
Noah Kalicki (Jr.) 0
Alex Kouvelas (Sr.) 577
Joseph Napierkowski (So.) 1275
Nicolas Schwind (Jr.) 1313
Noah Seaver (Jr.) 0
Rockton (Hononegah)
Todd Andreas (Jr.) 0
Alex Buchko (Sr.) 0
Connor Mooney (So.) 1181
Justin Mooney (Jr.) 1242
Andrew Riley (Jr.) 0
James Stewart (Jr.) 1340
Cameron Tyler (Jr.) 1432
Ty Wasserman (Jr.) 1248
Machesney Park (Harlem)
Alex Cleaveland (Jr.) 1224
PJ Mellies (Jr.) 0
Ethan Pash (Sr.) 1320
Eric Roberts (So.) 0
Josh Roth (Sr.) 1228
Braden Schuld (Fr.) 0
Devon Schwanke (Sr.) 1292
Jermarrion Simmons (Fr.) 1335
St. Charles (East)
Edgar Burgos (So.) 1386
Edward Burgos (Sr.) 1320
Joshua Cole (Sr.) 0
Nicholas Cutrara (Sr.) 1287
Nathan Greco (So.) 0
Connor Johnson (So.) 1243
Tyler Johnson (Sr.) 1101*
Ed Nawrocki (Jr.) 0
Belvidere (H.S.)
Tony Bychowski (Sr.) 1190
Johnny Carter (Fr.) 1280
Tanner Dittbenner (Jr.) 333
Nathan LaScola (So.) 772
Ryan Schoon (Jr.) 0
Robert Smith (So.) 0
Greg Suthers (Sr.) 1225
Nate Tepp (Sr.) 1403
Sycamore (H.S.)
Jeffery Gasso (Jr.) 1358
Graham Hilligoss (So.) 0
Christian Lanan (Jr.) 1196
Keegan Palm (Sr.) 1173
Kyle Paulson (Jr.) 0
Tommy Rebuletti (So.) 0
Riley Runowiecki (Sr.) 1231
Riley Wittenberg (Jr.) 1203
Individual champion
Jacob Gates (Sr.) Vernon Hills 1459
Advancing individuals
Diego Cortez (Sr.) Waukegan (H.S.) 1381
Kamdyn Raymond (Fr.) Freeport (Aquin) 1370
Jacob McLean (Sr.) McHenry 1320
Jerik Alcasid (Jr.) Huntley 1315
Isaac Kaltenbrun (So.) Oregon 1310
Jordan Gorgas (Jr.) Port Byron (Riverdale) 1304
Zachary McCormick (Jr.) St. Charles (North) 1298
Potential at-large advancers
TY Collalti (Jr.) Freeport (H.S.) 1289
Alex Nelson (Sr.) Libertyville 1289
Wheelchair division advancers