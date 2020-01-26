Hononegah, Harlem lead local bowling teams advancing to State

SYCAMORE, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Hononegah and Harlem have combined to win four of the last five IHSA boys State Bowling championships. They’ll both get a shot at another one next weekend.

The Indians and the Huskies were two of five local teams that finished in the top six at the Sycamore Sectiona. Saturday to qualify for State.

Hononegah finished in second place only seven pins behind champion Vernon Hills. Harlem finished in third place 44 pins behind Hononegah.

Belvidere finished in fourth place and Sycamore in sixth place. Rockford Christian just missed qualifying fnishing in 7th place. Oregon was 9th, DeKalb 11th and Freeport 12th.

Junior Cameron Tyler was Hononegah’s top bowler with a 1432 series (238.6 ave.)

James Stewart was next with a 1340 (223.3 ave.)

Harlem’s top bowler was freshman Jermarrion Simmons with a 1335 series. (222.5 ave.)

Belvidere was led by senior Nate Tepp’s 1403 series (233.8 ave.)

The boys State Tournament will run next Friday and Saturday at the St. Clair Bowl in O’Fallon.

For highlights from the Sycamore Sectional click on the media player.

Team scores

1 Vernon Hills 6450

2 Rockton (Hononegah) 6443

3 Machesney Park (Harlem) 6399

4 St. Charles (East) 6337

5 Belvidere (H.S.) 6203

6 Sycamore (H.S.) 6161

7 Rockford (R. Christian) 6022

8 Libertyville 5957

9 Oregon 5954

10 Waukegan (H.S.) 5834

11 DeKalb 5828

12 Freeport (H.S.) 5668

Advancing teams

Vernon Hills

Brandon Cervantes (Sr.) 1266

Jacob Gates (Sr.) 1459

Brandon Healey (Jr.) 560

Noah Kalicki (Jr.) 0

Alex Kouvelas (Sr.) 577

Joseph Napierkowski (So.) 1275

Nicolas Schwind (Jr.) 1313

Noah Seaver (Jr.) 0

Rockton (Hononegah)

Todd Andreas (Jr.) 0

Alex Buchko (Sr.) 0

Connor Mooney (So.) 1181

Justin Mooney (Jr.) 1242

Andrew Riley (Jr.) 0

James Stewart (Jr.) 1340

Cameron Tyler (Jr.) 1432

Ty Wasserman (Jr.) 1248

Machesney Park (Harlem)

Alex Cleaveland (Jr.) 1224

PJ Mellies (Jr.) 0

Ethan Pash (Sr.) 1320

Eric Roberts (So.) 0

Josh Roth (Sr.) 1228

Braden Schuld (Fr.) 0

Devon Schwanke (Sr.) 1292

Jermarrion Simmons (Fr.) 1335

St. Charles (East)

Edgar Burgos (So.) 1386

Edward Burgos (Sr.) 1320

Joshua Cole (Sr.) 0

Nicholas Cutrara (Sr.) 1287

Nathan Greco (So.) 0

Connor Johnson (So.) 1243

Tyler Johnson (Sr.) 1101*

Ed Nawrocki (Jr.) 0

Belvidere (H.S.)

Tony Bychowski (Sr.) 1190

Johnny Carter (Fr.) 1280

Tanner Dittbenner (Jr.) 333

Nathan LaScola (So.) 772

Ryan Schoon (Jr.) 0

Robert Smith (So.) 0

Greg Suthers (Sr.) 1225

Nate Tepp (Sr.) 1403

Sycamore (H.S.)

Jeffery Gasso (Jr.) 1358

Graham Hilligoss (So.) 0

Christian Lanan (Jr.) 1196

Keegan Palm (Sr.) 1173

Kyle Paulson (Jr.) 0

Tommy Rebuletti (So.) 0

Riley Runowiecki (Sr.) 1231

Riley Wittenberg (Jr.) 1203

Individual champion

Jacob Gates (Sr.) Vernon Hills 1459

Advancing individuals

Diego Cortez (Sr.) Waukegan (H.S.) 1381

Kamdyn Raymond (Fr.) Freeport (Aquin) 1370

Jacob McLean (Sr.) McHenry 1320

Jerik Alcasid (Jr.) Huntley 1315

Isaac Kaltenbrun (So.) Oregon 1310

Jordan Gorgas (Jr.) Port Byron (Riverdale) 1304

Zachary McCormick (Jr.) St. Charles (North) 1298

Potential at-large advancers

TY Collalti (Jr.) Freeport (H.S.) 1289

Alex Nelson (Sr.) Libertyville 1289

Wheelchair division advancers