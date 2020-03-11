Hononegah looks to continue its amazing postseason run at the McHenry Sectional

ROCKTON, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Hononegah Indians will try to extend their amazing postseason run Wednesday evening. They’ll play at the Class 4A McHenry Sectional against St. Charles North.

The Indians (15-19) will be underdogs again against a North Stars team (23-9) that features a very tall lineup that includes 6’9 Connor Linke, 6’7 Ethan Marlow, and 6’5 Thomas Kellen.

The Indians were underdogs in all three of their postseason games last week, but that didn’t stop them from upsetting Guilford, DeKalb and Rockford East at the 4A Guilford Regional.

Hononegah finished tied for 7th in the NIC-10 this season yet here the Indians are one of only two NIC-10 teams still competing. Hononegah’s record is deceiving largely due to the fact the Indians had several key players out most of the regular season. Some, like Trent DeVries, have returned and made a big difference in the team. That plus the Indians always sensed they could make a run once the postseason started.

“Our guys just kept a good focus through trying times,” said Hononegah coach Mike Miller. “We just kept talking about, ‘Well let’s get better through adversity and when our time comes, you know, let’s be ready.’ A lot of times people talk about preparing for their moment or ,’When my moment comes’, but how many people really prepare for it? Our kids have done a great job of hanging in and doing the things necessary and when the time was right they sure looked good.”

“I think it’s great that we’re proving people wrong,” said senior Chris Akeliatis. “With our injuries and everything everyone kind of doubted us towards the middle of the season and still kind of now.”

“I’ve never looked at ourselves as a Cinderella team because I know the work that we’ve put in every single one of us. I knew it would eventually pay off,” said Hononegah junior Trent DeVries.

The winner of Wednesday’s game will play Cary-Grove in the McHenry Sectional Championship game Friday night.