Hononegah survives overtime scare at Belvidere North

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Hononegah nearly saw it’s perfect NIC-10 record go by the wayside Tuesday evening. The Indians trailed by eight points after the third quarter, but they rallied for force overtime and then they won 43-42. Jordan Johnston’s three-point basket at the start of the overtime session accounted for Hononegah’s only points of the overtime.

Johnson led Hononegah with 13 points. Haley Warren scored 12. Belvidere North got a 15 point outing from Cortlyn Hefty.

Hononegah improves to 21-3, 11-0. The Indians stay one game ahead of Boylan in the loss column. Belvidere North’s record is now 12-9, 7-4. For highlights click on the media player.

