Hononegah’s Chris Akelaitis picks Rock Valley College

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Rock Valley College is adding the NIC-10’s best three-point shooter. Hononegah senior Chris Akelaitis has decided to play for the Golden Eagles.

Last season for the Indians Akelaitis made 103 three-point baskets while averaging 15.4 points per game. He also added five rebounds per game. He was named first team All-NIC-10.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Sports Video

Scott’s Little Sports highlights

Trending Stories