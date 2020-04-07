ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Rock Valley College is adding the NIC-10’s best three-point shooter. Hononegah senior Chris Akelaitis has decided to play for the Golden Eagles.
Last season for the Indians Akelaitis made 103 three-point baskets while averaging 15.4 points per game. He also added five rebounds per game. He was named first team All-NIC-10.
Hononegah’s Chris Akelaitis picks Rock Valley College
