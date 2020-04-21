Hononegah’s Payton Mather reacts to IHSA’s announcement spring sports tournaments are canceled

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Count Hononegah senior baseball player Payton Mather among the many athletes disappointed in the IHSA’s announcement Tuesday that all state tournaments for spring sports for this year have been cancelled. Along with it those cancellations most, if not all, of the regular season will also be wiped out.

As a junior last season Mather tied for the NIC-10 lead in wins with seven. His 1.33 ERA was the second best in the conference. He also finished among the top pitchers in strikeouts.

Hononegah won 23 games last season and went 15-1 in the conference. With the talent returning the Indians were likely to have another big season this year.

Mather shared with me his reaction to the IHSA’s announcement in a phone conversation Tuesday afternoon. Click on the media player to hear it or continue reading.

PAYTON MATHER, HONONEGAH SENIOR: “It’s pretty heart-breaking honestly. The first thing that popped into my mind is that I’m never going to be able to win a regional title, and that was one of my biggest goals to accomplish in high school coming in. But I just feel for all of my senior teammates and even the juniors to just lose out on a year of varsity baseball it just really sucks.”

SCOTT: The IHSA has left open the possibility of maybe there might be a game or a few games that teams could play just to kind of have some closure and put on the uniform one last time. Would you be in favor of that? Would you like to see that happen?

MATHER: “Yea I’d love to put on the Hononegah jersey one more time and play with all of those kids that I’ve played with for a few years. I think it would be great just to get out there and try to compete and get ready for hopefully summer ball.”