(WTVO) — Viewers will be able to watch more “Monday Night Football” this year due to the ongoing Hollywood writer and actor’s strikes.

ABC announced Monday that 10 games originally set to appear only on ESPN will be simulcast on the network, all season long.

The strikes, which have been going on for months, have delayed most of the upcoming fall television season.

When the NFL schedule was announced in May, ABC had four exclusive regular-season games — including Monday night’s matchup between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers — and five being part of an ESPN simulcast.

Last Monday’s game between the New York Jets and Buffalo Bills averaged 22.6 million viewers on ESPN, ABC, ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes. New York’s 22-16 overtime victory was the most-watched Monday night game since ESPN took over the package in 2006.

The move also means that ABC has a game all 18 weeks of the regular season along with simulcasts of two playoff games.

“Monday Night Football” debuted on ABC in 1970, but was moved to ESPN in 2006.

ABC is available for free over-the-air via antenna across the United States.

The following is the 2023-2024 Monday Night Football booking for nine (9) games scheduled to air on ABC.

· Monday, September 11, 2023: Buffalo Bills @ New York Jets

· Monday, September 18, 2023: Cleveland Browns @ Pittsburgh Steelers

· Monday, September 25, 2023: Philadelphia Eagles @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers

· Monday, October 2, 2023: Seattle Seahawks @ New York Giants

· Monday, October 9, 2023: Green Bay Packers @ Las Vegas Raiders

· Monday, October 16, 2023: Dallas Cowboys @ Los Angeles Chargers

· Monday, October 23, 2023: San Francisco 49ers @ Minnesota Vikings

· Monday, October 30, 2023: Las Vegas Raiders @ Detroit Lions

· Monday, November 6, 2023: Los Angeles Chargers @ New York Jets

· Monday, November 13, 2023: Denver Broncos @ Buffalo Bills

· Monday, November 20, 2023: Philadelphia Eagles @ Kansas City Chiefs

· Monday, November 27, 2023: Chicago Bears @ Minnesota Vikings

· Monday, December 4, 2023: Cincinnati Bengals @ Jacksonville Jaguars

· Monday, December 11, 2023: Green Bay Packers @ New York Giants

· Monday, December 18, 2023: Kansas City Chiefs @ New England Patriots

· Monday, December 25, 2023: Baltimore Ravens @ San Francisco 49ers

· Saturday, December 30, 2023: Detroit Lions @ Dallas Cowboys

· Saturday, January 6, 2024: Doubleheader Saturday (Two Games)

The Associated Press contributed to this report.