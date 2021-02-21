Ice Hogs’ Cam Morrison to miss 5-6 months

ROCKFORD, Ill. — The Rockford IceHogs, proud American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate of the Chicago Blackhawks of the National Hockey League (NHL), announced the following medical update from Dr. Geoff Van Thiel, Head Team Physician.

“Forward Cam Morrison sustained an injury during the IceHogs’ preseason game at Chicago on Jan. 27 and underwent successful surgery last week to reconstruct his right knee MCL. Morrison is expected to make a full recovery in 5-6 months.”

The Rockford IceHogs take on the Cleveland Monsters on Monday, Feb. 22 and Tuesday, Feb. 23 at 6:00 p.m. at BMO Harris Bank Center to close out a four-game homestand.

