IceHogs Add Strength to 2020-21 Roster in Prospect Riley McKay

ROCKFORD, Ill. – The Rockford IceHogs, proud American Hockey League affiliate of the Chicago Blackhawks of the National Hockey League, announced today that forward Riley McKay signed a one-year AHL contract for the 2020-21 season.

McKay, 21, recently completed his fourth Western Hockey League (WHL) junior season with the Saskatoon Blades, registering 38 points (19 goals, 19 assists) and led the club with 93 penalty minutes. Last September, the Swan River, Manitoba, native attended the 2019 NHL Prospect Tournament in Traverse City, Michigan with the Chicago Blackhawks.

As a teammate of Blackhawks forward Kirby Dach during the 2018-19 season, McKay led the WHL with 149 penalty minutes and added 27 points (12 goals, 15 assists) in 68 games.

Over four WHL seasons, split between Saskatoon and the Spokane Chiefs, the 6-foot-0, 203-pound forward totaled 87 points (38 goals, 49 assists) and 517 penalty minutes over 243 career games and led the league in PIMs twice (2017-18 with 152, 2018-19).