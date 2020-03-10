IceHogs advised to cease public appearances to guard against coronavirus

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) -Sports leagues and sports venues around the country are taking precautionary steps to guard against the possible spread of coronavirus. In Rockford the BMO Harris Bank Center and the IceHogs are doing their part.



For the most part it’ll be business as usual for the IceHogs with games going on and thousands of fans filling the seats. Most fans won’t notice any changes. It’s the little things that the arena and the IceHogs will be doing to help ensure fans have a safe and healthy experience.

“We’ve just been provided guidelines probably like most major organizations making sure our hand soap is filled in the bathrooms; making sure our hand sanitizers around the arena are full, stuff like that,” said IceHogs Director of Business Operations Mike Peck Tuesday. “Obviously as this thing evolves we’ll see what happens here down the line, but right now nothing out of the ordinary here.”

But IceHogs fans will have less contact with the players and coaches outside of the BMO. Tuesday afternoon the Blackhawks advised the IceHogs to cease public appearances, so some school visits will be cancelled. An upcoming season ticket holders dinner won’t happen, and Tuesday night’s weekly ‘HogTalk’ session with fans at the Skybox restaurant was cancelled.

The IceHogs players and coaches are simply following the advice of the team’s trainers.



“Our trainers are always sending us stuff on what to watch for,” said head coach Derek King. “It’s don’t overthink it. Be smart about it. You don’t need to go licking somebody else’s coffee mug, or wash your hands and make sure you’re clean on everything. Just common sense. That’s all we can do.”

If the virus continues to spread there’s always the chance that sporting events could be played without fans in the arenas. King doesn’t want to think about that, but he says if it happens it happens.



“We’ve got to do what we have to do. We have to play, and if the games are there to play and if we have no fans it kind of hurts us, but it is what it is.”

ASM Global, the company that manages the BMO Harris Bank Center is providing guidance for management at the arena and for the IceHogs. ASM says it’s working with the Centers For Disease Control and the World Health Organization to stay abreast of the lastest developments with the coronavirus.