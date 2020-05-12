IceHogs captain Tyler Sikura disappointed the AHL season was canceled; uncertain about his future

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — One downside to the abrupt ending of the Rockford IceHogs’ season is that the fans didn’t get to say ‘Good-bye’ to some of their favorite players. Some of those players might not be returning next season. Team Captain Tyler Sikura falls into that category.

In a teleconference Tuesday afternoon with reporters from Rockford and Chicago Sikura described his emotions on Monday when the AHL announced the remainder of the season was being canceled.

“It definitely sucks in a lot of ways. I thought we had a team that could go on a good little run and we were starting to get some healthy bodies and develop some chemistry. It’s unfortunate to not have a chance to see what we could have done.” “It’s (the cancellation of the season) definitely disappointing, but I think it was a necessary call based on everything that’s going on.”

Sikura says if the AHL had reopened this season he wouldn’t have hesitated to jump back onto the ice.

“Yea, I mean, you obviously want to play as a player and you want to be able to see the work that you’ve done to this point be seen through.”

Sikura not only was the IceHogs’ captain for the final three months of the season, he also finished the season as the team’s leading scorer with 34 points. Having that type of production was a big boost for him since he had been hampered by injuries the previous season.

“I knew I had confidence in myself as a player,” said Sikukra, “And I think I had an idea of what I was capable of if I was able to stay healthy and confident. I thought I took a lot of big steps.”

Quality players and quality people like Sikura are always welcome on the IceHogs, but after three seasons in Rockford and with his 28th birthday coming up on Monday is he ready for a change of scenery?

“That’s something that I’m going to have to see. I’ve had an unbelievable three years. I think Rockford’s been great to me. Everybody within the organization from upper management to coaching to my teammates.” “My goal is to play in the NHL still, so I’m looking for an opportunity to do that. I would love for it to be in Chicago and in Rockford. My decision will kind of change as the result of the opportunity to make it to the NHL that I can get.”